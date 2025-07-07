Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Skanska Builds Long Bridge North In Washington D.C., USA, For USD 658M, About SEK 6.7 Billion


2025-07-07 02:31:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with FlatironDragados, signed a contract with Virginia Passenger Rail Authority for the Long Bridge North project in Washington D.C., USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 658M, about SEK 6.7 billion, in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The approximately 1.6-kilometer (approximately one-mile) rail link will replace the current two-track system and enhance the busy rail corridor from East Potomac Park to Washington, D.C.'s L'Enfant Interlocking with a series of linked, four-track modern rail bridges and replacing the aging two track system. The project's refurbished eastern tracks - which currently serve freight and passenger traffic - will primarily serve CSX Transportation, Inc. (CSXT) freight rail. The newly built western tracks will cater mainly to passenger services provided by Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE).

Construction work will commence in July 2025 with expected completion in December 2030.

For further information please contact:
 Maritza Ferreira, Vice President Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492-2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4203856

The following files are available for download:

20250707 US Long Bridge North

,c3454846

Image - Long Bridge North

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07072025003732001241ID1109766989

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search