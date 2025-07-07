403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu's U.S. Visit
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators convened on Sunday near the White House in Washington, DC, to express opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence in the United States.
The gathering was timed ahead of his scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump, which is set to take place on Monday. This marks Netanyahu’s third trip to the U.S. in the last six months.
Holding Palestinian flags, the crowd loudly chanted the phrase, “Free, free Palestine.” Protesters also carried placards with messages such as "Stop Arming Israel," "Long Live Palestine," and "Wanted Netanyahu.”
Among the participants were representatives from the advocacy group American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), who announced plans to host a press briefing on Monday.
Their objective is to publicly denounce Netanyahu’s visit to the capital and call for a halt to American backing of Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Sunday, President Trump spoke with journalists, noting that there is a “good chance” that a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal could be achieved with Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant faction, in the coming days.
When questioned about what he plans to convey to Netanyahu, Trump responded, “We’re working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran.”
During his stay in Washington, Netanyahu is also anticipated to hold discussions with top U.S. government officials, as well as key lawmakers from both major political parties.
The gathering was timed ahead of his scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump, which is set to take place on Monday. This marks Netanyahu’s third trip to the U.S. in the last six months.
Holding Palestinian flags, the crowd loudly chanted the phrase, “Free, free Palestine.” Protesters also carried placards with messages such as "Stop Arming Israel," "Long Live Palestine," and "Wanted Netanyahu.”
Among the participants were representatives from the advocacy group American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), who announced plans to host a press briefing on Monday.
Their objective is to publicly denounce Netanyahu’s visit to the capital and call for a halt to American backing of Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Sunday, President Trump spoke with journalists, noting that there is a “good chance” that a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal could be achieved with Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant faction, in the coming days.
When questioned about what he plans to convey to Netanyahu, Trump responded, “We’re working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran.”
During his stay in Washington, Netanyahu is also anticipated to hold discussions with top U.S. government officials, as well as key lawmakers from both major political parties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment