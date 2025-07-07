TECNO POVA 7 Series Earns Global Awards For Trendy, Futuristic Design

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The New York Product Design Awards celebrate excellence in design that enhances everyday life, recognizing products that combine aesthetic appeal with functional innovation and reshape industry benchmarks. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competitions received over 2,000 submissions globally this year. The London Design Awards similarly spotlight digital and electronic devices that achieve outstanding creativity, elegance, and purpose, acknowledging innovations that elevate how users interact with technology.

"TECNO POVA 7 series shows us just how expansive and essential great design has become," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It also reveals a commitment to problem-solving, beauty, and innovation that extends well beyond the surface."

POVA 7 Series earns its international design accolades by bringing trendy technology for young generation with distinctive appearance as the core. Its design carries forward the renowned "Line & Lighting" theme, transformed into a sharp triangular emblem inspired by the POVA logo. Bright orange accents infuse youthful energy, while a semi-transparent battery cover reveals a layered frame that creates 3D visual effect. Surrounding the camera, 104 Mini-LEDs form the innovative "Status Light", enabling customizable lighting patterns for notifications and enhancing both style and functionality. Inside, the operating system echoes this visual theme with metallic and glass-textured wallpapers, clean layouts, sleek icons, and modern fonts.

Beyond visual distinction, the POVA 7 Series excels in performance. It offers a full suite of AI-powered tools-including real-time translation, call summaries, and AI-enhanced imaging-complemented by AIGC Studio for professional-quality content creation. Powered by a high-performance chipset, the device delivers ultra-smooth gameplay on its 144 Hz display, ensuring fluid gaming and multimedia experiences. The series also boasts a robust 6000 mAh battery with both 70W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging, effectively eliminating battery anxiety.

These prestigious global honors for the POVA 7 series prove TECNO's commitment to innovation and signal a promising future: TECNO is dedicated to continuing its mission of empowering next generation users with trend-tech styles and advanced technology.

SOURCE TECNO MOBILE LIMITED