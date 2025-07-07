Macron unveils subjects discussed with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin—their first in nearly three years—primarily focused on nuclear non-proliferation, particularly concerning Iran. Speaking to reporters in a video shared by BFMTV on Friday, Macron said the conversation was prompted by escalating tensions following Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets.Macron emphasized the importance of upholding the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), stressing France’s role in promoting stability. “I reached out to him about the Iranian issue and the need to preserve the non-proliferation framework,” he said, noting that both France and Russia, as permanent UN Security Council members, share responsibility for global nuclear oversight.The context of the call includes Iran's decision to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in response to the attacks. Tehran has accused the UN watchdog of not condemning the strikes on its nuclear facilities and even of assisting its adversaries, claiming it shared the identities of Iranian scientists with Israel—some of whom were later assassinated.According to the Kremlin’s summary of the July 1 call, both leaders agreed on the importance of respecting Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy while ensuring compliance with its NPT obligations. Moscow and Paris also pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation in the region.Macron noted that there was no movement on the issue of Ukraine during his conversation with Putin. His comments mirrored those of U.S. President Donald Trump, who also reported no breakthrough following a recent call with the Russian leader.While Macron acknowledged sharp differences over Ukraine, he reiterated the need for a ceasefire and renewed dialogue. He maintained that EU and U.S. sanctions are vital for pressuring Moscow. The Kremlin, however, repeated its view that the Ukraine conflict stems from years of Western neglect of Russia’s security concerns. Putin said any resolution must address these root causes and reflect the current territorial situation.The phone call comes as Macron adopts a more nuanced position on Ukraine. Once a vocal supporter of deploying French and NATO troops, he now suggests the EU should begin broader regional security talks that include Russia as part of a long-term peace initiative.

