Skanska Signs A 14-Year Lease For The Office Building 17Xm In Washington, D.C., USA

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a 14-year lease agreement for approximately 5,100 square meters plus parking in its 11-floor office building, 17xM, in Washington D.C., USA, which will be booked in the second quarter of 2025. With this contract, 81 percent of the office space is now leased. The tenant is expected to take occupancy in June 2026.

This is the fourth office lease for 17xM, underscoring continued leasing momentum. Additionally, a portion of the 1,350 square meters of the ground-floor retail, will soon be occupied by James Beard Award-winning Japanese restaurant Uchi.

Located at the intersection of 17th Street and M Street Northwest, 17xM is an 11-story, 31,000 square meter trophy office, featuring a flexible K-shaped floorplate for fully customizable layouts. Amenities include D.C.'s largest green exterior wall, rooftop terrace, premium gym with spa-style lockers, and a private vehicular layby.

