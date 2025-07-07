(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

07 July 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 04 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,404 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,404 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 525.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 526.14p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,739,113 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,739,113.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 04-07-2025 16:24:06 GBp 638 527.00 XLON xeaN$huMHKy 04-07-2025 15:50:52 GBp 313 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMTsG 04-07-2025 15:50:52 GBp 759 527.00 XLON xeaN$huMTsI 04-07-2025 14:59:34 GBp 535 527.00 XLON xeaN$huM0OR 04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 700 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMFb@ 04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 95 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMFbw 04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 52 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMFby 04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 363 526.00 XLON xeaN$huMFb4 04-07-2025 14:41:10 GBp 363 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMCrJ 04-07-2025 14:33:21 GBp 153 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMDCk 04-07-2025 14:32:14 GBp 1,446 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMDJd 04-07-2025 14:32:14 GBp 210 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMDJi 04-07-2025 13:47:38 GBp 289 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNq6N 04-07-2025 13:47:38 GBp 256 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNq6P 04-07-2025 13:33:14 GBp 413 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNoek 04-07-2025 13:33:14 GBp 136 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNoem 04-07-2025 13:31:35 GBp 27 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNooo 04-07-2025 13:31:35 GBp 2 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoos 04-07-2025 13:31:35 GBp 182 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoow 04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 92 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoO7 04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 103 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoO9 04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 134 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoOB 04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 276 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoOD 04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 967 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoOM 04-07-2025 13:08:47 GBp 178 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNnd5 04-07-2025 13:05:08 GBp 257 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNnz@ 04-07-2025 13:05:08 GBp 79 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNnz0 04-07-2025 13:05:03 GBp 687 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNn$1 04-07-2025 13:05:03 GBp 363 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNn$7 04-07-2025 13:00:30 GBp 798 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNnVT 04-07-2025 13:00:30 GBp 38 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNnVV 04-07-2025 13:00:30 GBp 170 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNnUb 04-07-2025 12:37:40 GBp 138 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyhJ 04-07-2025 12:37:40 GBp 166 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyhL 04-07-2025 12:37:40 GBp 40 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyhN 04-07-2025 12:35:51 GBp 153 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyoK 04-07-2025 12:30:02 GBp 262 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNyOe 04-07-2025 12:30:02 GBp 419 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNyOk 04-07-2025 12:07:55 GBp 75 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxBb 04-07-2025 12:07:55 GBp 384 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxBZ 04-07-2025 12:07:10 GBp 117 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxUD 04-07-2025 12:07:10 GBp 388 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxUF 04-07-2025 12:02:03 GBp 21 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNuE1 04-07-2025 11:53:14 GBp 294 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNvvU 04-07-2025 11:51:49 GBp 567 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNv1x 04-07-2025 11:44:01 GBp 303 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNcp8 04-07-2025 11:43:00 GBp 547 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNcuY 04-07-2025 10:59:45 GBp 153 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNZYy 04-07-2025 10:59:44 GBp 223 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNZYG 04-07-2025 10:28:56 GBp 221 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNlby 04-07-2025 10:28:56 GBp 319 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNlb@ 04-07-2025 09:52:30 GBp 247 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNec@ 04-07-2025 09:52:30 GBp 11 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNec5 04-07-2025 09:52:30 GBp 332 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNec7 04-07-2025 09:32:52 GBp 194 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNNET 04-07-2025 09:32:11 GBp 279 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNNTT 04-07-2025 09:15:19 GBp 168 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNINR 04-07-2025 09:15:15 GBp 244 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNIGC 04-07-2025 09:15:15 GBp 485 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNIGL 04-07-2025 08:52:30 GBp 267 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNUVE 04-07-2025 08:52:30 GBp 577 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNUVK 04-07-2025 08:52:08 GBp 185 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNUO4 04-07-2025 08:48:12 GBp 312 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNVuc 04-07-2025 08:45:56 GBp 102 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNVVm 04-07-2025 08:45:56 GBp 386 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNVVo 04-07-2025 08:38:24 GBp 308 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNTmM 04-07-2025 08:38:24 GBp 443 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNTmO