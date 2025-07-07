Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-07-07 02:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
07 July 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 04 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,404 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,404 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 525.00p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 526.14p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,739,113 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,739,113.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
04-07-2025 16:24:06 GBp 638 527.00 XLON xeaN$huMHKy
04-07-2025 15:50:52 GBp 313 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMTsG
04-07-2025 15:50:52 GBp 759 527.00 XLON xeaN$huMTsI
04-07-2025 14:59:34 GBp 535 527.00 XLON xeaN$huM0OR
04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 700 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMFb@
04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 95 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMFbw
04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 52 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMFby
04-07-2025 14:46:00 GBp 363 526.00 XLON xeaN$huMFb4
04-07-2025 14:41:10 GBp 363 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMCrJ
04-07-2025 14:33:21 GBp 153 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMDCk
04-07-2025 14:32:14 GBp 1,446 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMDJd
04-07-2025 14:32:14 GBp 210 526.50 XLON xeaN$huMDJi
04-07-2025 13:47:38 GBp 289 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNq6N
04-07-2025 13:47:38 GBp 256 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNq6P
04-07-2025 13:33:14 GBp 413 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNoek
04-07-2025 13:33:14 GBp 136 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNoem
04-07-2025 13:31:35 GBp 27 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNooo
04-07-2025 13:31:35 GBp 2 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoos
04-07-2025 13:31:35 GBp 182 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoow
04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 92 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoO7
04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 103 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoO9
04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 134 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoOB
04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 276 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoOD
04-07-2025 13:26:54 GBp 967 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNoOM
04-07-2025 13:08:47 GBp 178 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNnd5
04-07-2025 13:05:08 GBp 257 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNnz@
04-07-2025 13:05:08 GBp 79 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNnz0
04-07-2025 13:05:03 GBp 687 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNn$1
04-07-2025 13:05:03 GBp 363 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNn$7
04-07-2025 13:00:30 GBp 798 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNnVT
04-07-2025 13:00:30 GBp 38 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNnVV
04-07-2025 13:00:30 GBp 170 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNnUb
04-07-2025 12:37:40 GBp 138 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyhJ
04-07-2025 12:37:40 GBp 166 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyhL
04-07-2025 12:37:40 GBp 40 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyhN
04-07-2025 12:35:51 GBp 153 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNyoK
04-07-2025 12:30:02 GBp 262 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNyOe
04-07-2025 12:30:02 GBp 419 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNyOk
04-07-2025 12:07:55 GBp 75 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxBb
04-07-2025 12:07:55 GBp 384 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxBZ
04-07-2025 12:07:10 GBp 117 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxUD
04-07-2025 12:07:10 GBp 388 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNxUF
04-07-2025 12:02:03 GBp 21 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNuE1
04-07-2025 11:53:14 GBp 294 525.00 XLON xeaN$huNvvU
04-07-2025 11:51:49 GBp 567 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNv1x
04-07-2025 11:44:01 GBp 303 525.50 XLON xeaN$huNcp8
04-07-2025 11:43:00 GBp 547 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNcuY
04-07-2025 10:59:45 GBp 153 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNZYy
04-07-2025 10:59:44 GBp 223 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNZYG
04-07-2025 10:28:56 GBp 221 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNlby
04-07-2025 10:28:56 GBp 319 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNlb@
04-07-2025 09:52:30 GBp 247 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNec@
04-07-2025 09:52:30 GBp 11 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNec5
04-07-2025 09:52:30 GBp 332 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNec7
04-07-2025 09:32:52 GBp 194 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNNET
04-07-2025 09:32:11 GBp 279 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNNTT
04-07-2025 09:15:19 GBp 168 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNINR
04-07-2025 09:15:15 GBp 244 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNIGC
04-07-2025 09:15:15 GBp 485 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNIGL
04-07-2025 08:52:30 GBp 267 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNUVE
04-07-2025 08:52:30 GBp 577 526.00 XLON xeaN$huNUVK
04-07-2025 08:52:08 GBp 185 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNUO4
04-07-2025 08:48:12 GBp 312 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNVuc
04-07-2025 08:45:56 GBp 102 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNVVm
04-07-2025 08:45:56 GBp 386 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNVVo
04-07-2025 08:38:24 GBp 308 526.50 XLON xeaN$huNTmM
04-07-2025 08:38:24 GBp 443 527.00 XLON xeaN$huNTmO

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

