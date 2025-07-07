Sterling Trading Tech Wins Best Listed Derivatives Trading Platform In APAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized at the A-Team Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC 2025

Chicago , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions, today announced that its trading platform has been named Best Listed Derivatives Trading Platform in the 2025 A-Team Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC.

The award recognizes Sterling's continued innovation in listed derivatives technology, with a focus on equities and options. Designed to meet the demands of fast-moving markets, Sterling's trading platforms deliver the speed, flexibility, and control required by institutional and professional traders across the APAC region.

Sterling supports access to U.S. markets through a high-performance, broker-neutral platform that includes advanced order types, real-time risk controls, and intuitive multi-asset functionality- all tailored for active equity and options trading.

Said Jen Nayar, President & CEO of Sterling Trading Tech:“This award highlights our commitment to providing powerful, stable, and accessible trading platforms to firms across APAC, as interest in U.S. equity and options trading continues to rise in the region, we're proud to support our clients with the tools they need to compete effectively and with confidence.”

The A-Team Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC celebrate excellence in trading and data technology across the Asia-Pacific institutional trading community. Winners are determined by industry votes and a panel of independent experts.

– END –

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX, and crypto markets. With over 100 clients across more than 20 countries, Sterling delivers fast, reliable platforms tailored to the needs of brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading groups. Sterling is committed to innovation, stability, and exceptional client service. For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

Magdalena Mayer

...

(312) 346-9600





CONTACT: Media Contact: Magdalena Mayer ... (312) 346-9600