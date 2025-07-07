Gov. Spencer J. Cox's Schedule

**The governor's schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 7

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 8

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 9

9:00 a.m. Speak to the Efficiency and Process Improvement Collaborative (EPIC)

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol



10:00 a.m. Meeting with Amazon Web Service's Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector, Dave Levy

Location: Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

10:45 a.m. Meeting with Aaron Starks, CEO of 47G Utah Aerospace & Defense

Location: Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meeting with Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack

Location: Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Governor's Office Team Lunch

Location: Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Ericka Evans, Future Interim Executive Director of Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services

Location: Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement celebration for Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, July 10

8:00 a.m. Speak at Show Up for Teachers Conference Educator Advocate Breakfast

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

Media Access

9:00 a.m. Show Up for Teachers Conference

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

Media Access

10:50 a.m. Participate in Administrator Q&A with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

Friday, July 11

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson's Schedule

July 7 – July 11, 2025

**The lieutenant governor's schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 7

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 8

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 9

11:15 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

12:00 p.m. Team Lunch

Location: Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Redge Johnson

Location: Lt. Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with MCI Carbon

Location: Lt. Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Commissioner Anderson Retirement Celebration

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, July 10

9:00 a.m. North Capitol Building Site Visit

Location: North Capitol Building

10:00 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorney General Scott Cheney

Location: Lt. Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

11:45 p.m. Meet with Women's Leadership Institute Director Melanie Paris Jones

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason

Location: Lt. Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Ericka Evans

Location: Lt. Governor's Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, July 11

No public meetings

