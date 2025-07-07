Bihar: SC To Hear Petitions Challenging ECI's Special Voter List Revision On July 10

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court will hear multiple petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday, July 10. The court accepted the petitioners' request for an urgent hearing in the matter, but refused to pause the exercise.

The controversy over the voter list revision in Bihar has intensified in the past few days as Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, RJD's Manoj Jha , poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reform s (ADR), rights body People's Union for Civil Liberties and activist Yogendra Yadav moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Election Commission's order, which they claimed violated the Constitution.

| Bihar Voter List Revision row: Mahua Moita alleges EC to target Bengal next

In its petition, ADR argues that the ECI's order is arbitrary and could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal , Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Shadan Farasat jointly mentioned the matter before a partial working days bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, seeking urgent listing, according to legal news agency LiveLaw.

EC Clarification on SIR

The Election Commission (EC) issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that it has not changed its instructions on the revision process, after several social media posts, including one by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge , cited an advertisement by the election body published in newspapers to suggest that showing documents is not necessary.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have been opposing the provision where by voters whose names were included in the electoral roll after 2003 are required to submit documents related to birth.

"Why are people who have been voting in election after election being asked to show their documents for voting ?" Kharge said in a post on X.

| ADR moves Supreme Court against ECI's Bihar voter roll revision

In a statement, the Election Commission made it clear that while voters were required to "submit their documents anytime before July 25, 2025", those who failed to do so would get an opportunity "during the Claims and Objections period also".

The EC also urged people to "beware of statements being made by a few persons, who without reading the SIR order dated 24 June 2025.... are attempting to confuse the public with their incorrect and misleading statements".

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who moved the apex court seeking quashing of the June 24 order of the EC under which Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted, alleged that it violates several provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950.

If not set aside, it can lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters in the country, thereby undermining democracy and free and fair elections, her plea submitted.

| RJD challenges Bihar voter list revision in SC, 'initial phase over,' says EC

"The present writ petition has been filed in public interest under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking setting aside of order dated 24.06.2025 issued by Election Commission of India under which SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar is being conducted in violation of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 21, 325, 328 of the Constitution and provisions of Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950 and Registration of Electors (RER) Rules, 1960...," the plea said.

Moitra also sought a direction from the apex court to restrain the Election Commission from issuing similar orders for SIR of electoral rolls in other states of the country.

According to the EC, the exercise was necessitated by rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths, and the inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants.

The poll panel said it wants to ensure the integrity and preparation of error-free electoral rolls through the exercise.

