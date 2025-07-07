Guru Purnima 2025: When Is Guru Purnima This Year? Check Auspicious Time, Significance

Guru Purnima: Guru Purnima falls on July 10 this year, is a sacred day to honour spiritual teachers across Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions, celebrating wisdom, guidance, and the timeless Guru-disciple bond

Guru Purnima: Guru Purnima in 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, aligning with the full moon (Purnima) of the Ashadha month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious occasion is revered across Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism as a time to honor the Gurus-spiritual guides who impart wisdom and illuminate the path of righteousness. According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 1:36 AM on July 10 and ends at 2:06 AM on July 11.

Cultural and Scriptural Importance

Traditionally also known as Vyasa Purnima, this day commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the sage credited with composing and compiling the Vedas, and authoring the Mahabharata. Devotees honor his contributions to Sanatana Dharma through ritual worship, chanting, and offering prayers. Guru Purnima is therefore not just a celebration of individual Gurus but also a tribute to the lineage of knowledge keepers throughout Indian tradition.

Spiritual Essence of the Guru-Disciple Relationship

In Indian spiritual philosophy, a Guru is regarded as a divine light who removes ignorance and guides the disciple toward truth and self-realization. Thinkers such as Adi Shankaracharya, Sri Ramanujacharya, and Sri Madhvacharya are revered as guiding lights who shaped major philosophical schools. On Guru Purnima, followers are encouraged to reflect on the timeless role of their spiritual mentors-not merely as instructors but as torchbearers of liberation and wisdom.

Buddhist Perspective on Guru Purnima

In the Buddhist tradition, Guru Purnima marks the historic first sermon delivered by Gautama Buddha at Sarnath following his enlightenment. Buddhist communities observe the day with quiet meditation, discourse on the Dhamma, and collective gatherings focused on inner reflection. It is seen as a day to recommit to the spiritual path and pay homage to the Buddha as the ultimate teacher.

Rituals and Expressions of Gratitude

Devotees across traditions engage in a range of spiritual activities including:

Performing Guru Puja with flowers, fruits, and offerings (dakshina).

Visiting ashrams, temples, or centers of learning.

Chanting Guru Stotram and sacred mantras.

Attending satsangs and spiritual talks.

Personally expressing gratitude to mentors and teachers.

Guru Purnima is a day of reflection and reverence, urging one to honor those who have illuminated their lives with knowledge and values. Whether through ceremonial worship or quiet introspection, the day reinforces the core principle that wisdom begins with humility and gratitude toward the Guru.