Rainfall To Remain Weak In Karnataka For A Week, Heavier Showers Expected By End Of July

Bengaluru: The Meteorological Department has reported that rainfall in Karnataka will remain weak over the next week, with heavier showers expected in the last week of July and the first week of August. The initially strong monsoon has gradually weakened, and rainfall will decline temporarily. Moderate rain is expected to continue in the Malnad and coastal districts, but despite the presence of heavy clouds and winds, precipitation will be lower than anticipated.

Monsoon winds shift to North India

The monsoon winds have now moved towards North India. With the onset of the monsoon in Odisha, rainfall has declined in South India. Tamil Nadu is facing a monsoon deficit, and similar conditions are developing in Karnataka's southern border regions. Rainfall is expected to be subdued for a week but is likely to pick up again later in July. Weather expert Srinivas Reddy said that significant rainfall is expected during the last week of July and the first week of August.

21% rainfall deficit recorded last week

Between June 26 and July 2, Karnataka typically receives around 54 mm of rainfall. However, only 42.8 mm was recorded this year, marking a 21% shortfall. Coastal districts saw a 30% deficit, southern interior districts 16%, and northern interior districts 5%.

Mixed rainfall trend across regions

Overall, Karnataka's monsoon rainfall has been near normal so far. The south interior districts recorded a 2% deficit, while coastal areas received 4% more rainfall than average. North interior regions saw a surplus of 19%, according to the Meteorological Department.

15 districts report significant shortfall

Fifteen districts have reported below-normal rainfall. Bengaluru Urban and Chikkaballapur each reported a 58% deficit, while Bengaluru Rural saw a 51% shortfall. Kolar recorded a 42% deficit, Hassan 41%, Yadgir 40%, and Chamarajanagar 37%. Tumkur had a 27% deficit, Mandya 25%, Kalaburagi 24%, Koppal and Mysuru 22% each, Shivamogga 19%, Bagalkote 12%, and Vijayapura 5%.