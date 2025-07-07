403
Texas Flash Flood Leaves 59 Dead, 11 Children Missing
(MENAFN) Three days after a devastating flash flood swept through central Texas, at least 11 children remain unaccounted for, with the confirmed death toll rising to 59, authorities reported Sunday.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Kerr County, where the missing children and one camp counselor were last seen at Camp Mystic, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha.
"We will continue to search, our search efforts (will last) until everybody is found," Leitha stated during a press briefing.
Among those confirmed dead are 21 children, he said.
The powerful flooding impacted approximately 20 counties across Texas, the second-largest state in the U.S.
