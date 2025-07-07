Man Arrested In Delhi For Trying To Reactivate Baba Siddique's Mobile Phone Number

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly attempting to fraudulently take control of a mobile number belonging to late NCP leader Baba Siddique, which is linked to his family's businesses.

The accused, identified as Vivek Sabrawal, was apprehended in the Burari area of Delhi and brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

According to officials, Sabrawal tried to reactivate Siddique's phone number on a new SIM card with the intention of using it for cyber fraud. Police said the accused has a history of cybercrime, with prior cases registered against him.

He was out on bail in one such matter when he attempted this latest fraudulent act.

A case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to cheating, attempted offences, forgery, fabrication of records, and using forged electronic documents as genuine.

Authorities suspect that Sabrawal aimed to misuse the number for financial or digital scams.

The matter came to light after Siddique's daughter, Arshiya Siddique, filed an FIR at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. She reported that an unknown individual had fraudulently attempted to become the "authorised signatory" for her late father's mobile number, which remains active and is associated with the family's business interests, including Zears Business India LLP and a food venture she runs under the name Flavour Food Venture.

Police said the fraudster had created a fake email ID in the name of Shahzeen Siddique, Baba Siddique's wife, and used it to contact Vodafone to enquire about the status of the authorised signatory on the mobile number.

In a more disturbing development, the individual accessed Shahzeen Siddique's personal documents -- including Aadhaar, PAN card, GST details, and the company's letterhead -- to support the fraudulent request.

Using these forged details, the accused submitted a request to Vodafone to update the signatory, listing fake identities such as Michael Sharma, Tarun Kumar, Avinash Arora, and Sumit Sharma.

On June 25, Vodafone responded to the request by CC'ing Shahzeen Siddique's real email ID, which immediately alerted the family that an unauthorised application had been made using forged credentials.

Alarmed by the development, the Siddique family approached the police. While Sabrawal has been arrested for his involvement in the SIM card reactivation attempt, investigations are ongoing to determine whether there are additional suspects involved in the attempted fraud.

The complainant has urged Mumbai Police to trace the origin of the fake email ID and analyse the call data records (CDR) associated with the number listed in the request, citing fears of a possible connection with individuals involved in Baba Siddique's sudden demise.

Mumbai Police have said further action will follow based on electronic and forensic analysis of the digital evidence, and more arrests may be made if links to a broader conspiracy are established.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in the Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12, 2024.