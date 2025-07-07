403
TNM Forum Set to Host Exclusive Travel Synergy Roadshow in Kolkata
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, July 5th, 2025: Travel Network Meet (TNM) Global Forum, one of the fastest-growing platforms dedicated to fostering collaboration and growth within the travel industry, has announced its upcoming Travel Synergy Roadshow, to take place on July 8, 2025 at Hotel Hindusthan International (HHI), Kolkata. Designed as a dynamic convergence of travel, tourism, hospitality, education, wedding planning, and film production sectors, this roadshow promises to open new avenues for partnerships and fresh ideas that will shape the future of travel in India and beyond.
Bringing together travel agents, hoteliers, tour operators, corporate travel planners, destination wedding specialists, educational institutions, and representatives from the film industry, the Travel Synergy Roadshow aims to bridge diverse segments of the industry under a single, vibrant platform. The event will serve as a space for meaningful conversations, brand showcases, destination promotions, and strategic alliances that can create new business opportunities for everyone involved.
Adding an exciting element to the day-long event, attendees can look forward to lucky draw every hour, making participation even more rewarding. Business Economics and Netpal Travel are proud to join as official Media Partners, amplifying the reach and impact of the roadshow.
Speaking ahead of the roadshow, Mr Raj Basu, TNM Global Forum Advisor, shared, “TNM Forum's roadshow, Travel Synergy is an innovative market platform for tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders that bring other industry leaders and international diplomats as patrons. Kolkata, where every resident dreams tourism, TNM finds a new way of engagement. Join and engag”.”
With participation expected from key stakeholders across India and overseas, the roadshow also offers a prime opportunity for brands seeking to strengthen their presence in the travel sector. Various sponsorship opportunities have been announced to help businesses maximize their visibility among an engaged and relevant audience.
As TNM Global Forum marks yet another milestone in its mission to unite the global travel fraternity, the Travel Synergy Roadshow is poised to deliver impactful connections and conversations that will benefit all segments of the industry. Interested participants, sponsors, and media representatives are encouraged to get in touch to be part of this transformative gathering.
