ELEVATE & ENNISMORE PARTNER TO BRING $500 MILLION MONDRIAN BEACHFRONT RESIDENCE TO AL MARJAN ISLAND
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) ELEVATE, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand launched in the UAE by global development firm One Group and Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, has signed an agreement to introduce the region’s first-ever beachfront Mondrian residences in the UAE. The landmark $500 million project will be situated on the rapidly growing Al Marjan Island, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of branded living experiences on the island and in the region. The grand opening is anticipated to be in Q4 2028.
The signing took place between Zeeshan Shah, Founder & Chairman, ELEVATE and Louis Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective IMEAT, Ennismore, in the presence of Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan.
This partnership unites the strengths of two globally respected leaders, collaborating to champion bold design, authentic community experiences, and purposeful living. ELEVATE is setting new benchmarks for intentional and design-forward living, rooted in the UAE with a deep understanding of the region’s evolving cultural and lifestyle ambitions. It offers the perfect counterpart: local insight, real estate expertise, and a vision for redefining modern luxury. Ennismore is a powerhouse in luxury lifestyle hospitality, comprising a collective of 16 globally celebrated brands and two F&B groups—including Delano, SLS, 25hours Hotels, SO/, and Rikas—as well as over 500 restaurants and bars. Together, the two are set to create transformative destinations that resonate far beyond the traditional hospitality model.
Commenting on the signing, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan said: “We are delighted to welcome the Mondrian Residences to Al Marjan Island as part of our ongoing commitment to elevating Marjan’s global stature, which is increasingly being famed as a lifestyle-led development. This collaboration between ELEVATE and Ennismore adds a new layer of depth and creativity to our growing portfolio of branded residences on the island. We are proud to welcome Mondrian Beach Residences to Al Marjan Island, which is slated to mark a global expansion for the hospitality giant, showcasing the draw and relevance of Marjan today”.
With this landmark project, ELEVATE reaffirms its long-term commitment to the UAE, supported by a $1 billion development pipeline scheduled for the next 12 months. As the newly launched lifestyle real estate brand from One Group, ELEVATE is setting out to redefine luxury living with its philosophy of living centered around five core pillars of Health, Wellness, Tribe, Purpose and Flow that resonate with both modern residents and global investors.
Speaking on the collaboration, Zeeshaan Shah, Chairman of One Group and Founder & CEO of ELEVATE, shared his enthusiasm: “We're very proud to be bringing the first-ever beachfront Mondrian residences to the UAE in collaboration with Ennismore. We carefully selected Mondrian for this location as the brand is the epitome of what Marjan Island is becoming. Renowned for being at the forefront of lifestyle, art and culture, Mondrian’s are icon’s in every city they’re in whether it’s Los Angeles, Cannes or Ibiza and this will undoubtedly be the icon of Marjan Island”.
The Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences will deliver a five star hospitality-infused residential experience, featuring private beach access, signature design elements, wellness-centric amenities, and curated cultural programming. Residents can expect hotel-grade services with the privacy and ownership benefits of a home, making it a compelling investment for both lifestyle buyers and discerning investors.
Known for its avant-garde design and cultural relevance, Mondrian is one of Ennismore’s most iconic brands, celebrated for its progressive edge in art, fashion, and urban living. With flagship properties in cities such as Los Angeles, Mexico, Ibiza, Doha, Singapore, and Seoul, Mondrian’s branded residential arrival in the UAE signals a new era for luxury beachfront living.
Louis Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective IMEAT at Ennismore, said, "We are excited to introduce this new and exciting Mondrian residential project to the UAE in collaboration with ELEVATE. Mondrian is a symbol of creative expression, and Al Marjan Island provides the perfect canvas. This development will bring our signature energy to a thriving new destination and redefine what modern beachfront living can feel like."
To ensure every detail of the project reflects its exceptional vision, a world-class team of consultants has been carefully curated. Leading the architectural narrative is Gensler - the world’s largest architecture and design firm, headquartered in San Francisco - bringing global expertise and innovative design-thinking to the forefront. Complementing this is the acclaimed London-based Bergman Interiors, celebrated for their award-winning work across luxury hospitality, branded residences, and superyachts, adding a layer of bespoke sophistication to the interiors. Together, they infuse the development with a level of design excellence rarely seen in the region.
Backed by a global real estate transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion, One Group’s expansion into the UAE via ELEVATE is not just strategic - it’s personal. Shah, who began his career in the UAE nearly two decades ago, sees the country as a natural extension of the Group’s lifestyle-driven ethos. For ELEVATE, this launch is only the beginning of the UAE chapter. With several projects in the pipeline across the UAE, the brand is poised to redefine success and luxury, not by excess, but through purposeful design, community, and well-being.
Concluding, Shah said, “This partnership marks our development debut in the region, and we are proud to start by setting a new benchmark in branded beachfront living. I’m deeply grateful to the trusted partners and supporters who stood by this vision from the start - your belief and commitment have been paramount in bringing it to life.”
Ennismore’s branded residential properties, including Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, are supported by Accor One Living, an industry-first 360º platform focused on developing, designing, and operating mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions, creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.
