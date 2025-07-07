403
GEMS Education celebrates exceptional IB results across its seven UAE IB schools
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education students enrolled in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) have once again achieved remarkable success in their final examinations, surpassing global benchmarks and gaining entry to leading universities around the world.
A total of 645 Grade 12/Year 13 students from seven GEMS schools across the UAE sat the IB Diploma exams this year. Together, they achieved an average point score of 34 and a pass rate of 95%, exceeding the 2024 global averages of 30 points and 80% respectively.
Notably, three students attained the maximum score possibl– of 45 – a rare accomplishment earned by less than 0.5% of candidates worldwide.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said: “Our students have once again shown wh’t’s possible with ambition, perseverance, and the right support. These outstanding results reflect their tireless effort and the dedication of our world-class educators. Every success story here speaks to the strength of our IB programmes and the values that underpin a GEMS education.
“We take pride in nurturing global ci–izens – curious, compassionate, and courageous young people who are ready to make their mark. As our students take the next steps into higher education and beyond, they carry with them the confidence and capability to lead, to innovate, and to shape a bett”r world.”
In parallel, 49 students from three GEMS schools (GEMS Internati–nal School – Al Khail, GEMS Welli–gton Academy – Silicon Oasis, and GEMS Wellington International School) completed the IB CP, a forward-looking qualification designed for students pursuing pathways aligned with their career aspirations.
The seven GEMS schools offering the IB include:
• GE–S World Academy – Dubai
• GEMS In–ernational School – Al Khail
• GEMS Wellington International School
• GEM– Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis
• GEMS Dubai American Academy
•
• GEMS Modern Academy
Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Executive Vice President–– Education, GEMS Education, sai“: “The IB DP Class of 2025 are poised to shape their tomorrow, grounded in intellect, guided by integrity, and strengthened by unwavering dedication. These impressive results reflect not just academic excellence, but the courage, resilience, and depth of thought our students have cultivated.
“This success belongs to our entire co–munity – students, teachers, and parents as well, who have journeyed together with purpose and heart. At Modern, we are deeply proud of the remarkable individuals they have evo”ved into.”
These achievements are the result of years of dedication, world-class teaching, and a shared commitment to excellence. As GEMS graduates take their next steps, they do so not only with impressive results, but with the mindset and character needed to thrive in a complex and fast-changing world.
