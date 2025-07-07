Elon Musk's Sly Response To Donald Trump's 'Off The Rails' Remarks Deepens Feud
In a long post on Truth social media platfor , Trump said he is“saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”
Trump said Musk“even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States.” He said,“The System seems not designed for them.”Also Read | Donald Trump threatens 10% tariffs on 'Anti-American policies' of BRICS
Launching a scathing attack on the“Radical Left Democrats,” Trump said,“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS...”
Former DOGE chief Elon Musk responded to Trump's post with a sly remark:“What's Truth Social? Never heard of it.”Trump vs Musk
The bone of contention between Trump and Musk is the US President's“One Big Beautiful Bill”, which became an Act after Trump signed it on July 4.
Trump called the spending and tax bill the“biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.” Musk has vocally opposed it, saying it would explode the US debt.Also Read | 'Chance to have a deal with Hamas,' says Trump on Israel-Gaza ceasefire Also Read | Mint Quick Edit: Musk's new party has spotted a gap in US politics
Trump suggested that Musk may have been upset with the Bill because“it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time.”
After the Bill was passed in the House on Sunday, Musk shared a series of posts on X slamming the move.
"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," the SpaceX and Tesla boss posted on X on Sunday.
He said,“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”Also Read | Trump Derides Musk's Third Political Party Plan as Bound to Fail
Elon Musk also cited a poll – uploaded on July 4, US Independence Day – in which he asked whether respondents "want independence from the two-party [some would say uniparty] system" that has dominated US politics for some two centuries.
The yes-or-no survey earned more than 1.2 million responses. "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he posted on X, a social media platform he owns.Also Read | Elon Musk is running out of road in China
Musk also shared a meme depicting a two-headed snake and the caption "End the Uniparty."
In defiance, Musk announced the formation of the new“American Party”. He said on Monday,“The America Party is needed to fight the Republican/Democrat Uniparty.”
