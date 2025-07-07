'Suspicious' Boat Spotted Off Raigad Coast, Police, Bomb Squad And Coast Guard Deployed: What We Know...
The boat was seen by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, an official said.
Prima facie, the vessel is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast, he added.
Following the alert, teams from Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), the Navy and the Coast Guard rushed to the spot.
Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, along with senior police officials, reached the coast to monitor the situation, the official said.
Efforts to reach the boat were hampered by heavy rain and strong winds. Dalal herself attempted to approach the boat using a barge but had to return due to adverse weather, the official added.
A large contingent of police was deployed in the area and overall security in the district was heightened as a precautionary measure, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
