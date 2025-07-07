BRICS Leaders Condemn Israeli Strikes On Iran And Gaza, Call For Global Institutional Reform

The BRICS group of emerging economies has issued a strong condemnation of Israeli military strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure and the Gaza Strip, calling the actions a clear violation of international law. The joint declaration was released on Sunday, July 6, during the BRICS annual summit hosted by Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

The summit brought together high-level leaders including Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (President of Brazil), Li Qiang (Premier of China), Sergey Lavrov (Russian Foreign Minister), Narendra Modi (Prime Minister of India), Prabowo Subianto (President of Indonesia), Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa), Mostafa Madbouly (Prime Minister of Egypt), Abiy Ahmed (Prime Minister of Ethiopia), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi), and Seyed Abbas Araghchi (Iran's Foreign Minister). Russian President Vladimir Putin participated virtually. Notably, it marked the first participation of Indonesia at the summit level.

In the declaration, BRICS leaders also expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and condemned what they described as a“terrorist attack” last month in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir. The group stressed the urgency of de-escalating violence across multiple regions and reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful diplomacy and multilateral dialogue.

The leaders used the occasion to call for comprehensive reform of global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They emphasized that existing international frameworks no longer reflect current global realities and advocated for a more inclusive system that gives voice to developing nations.

The 2025 summit served as a platform for emerging powers to deepen strategic and economic cooperation. BRICS leaders portrayed the alliance as a diplomatic alternative to Western-dominated blocs such as the G7 and G20, highlighting the need for multilateralism in a world facing violent conflicts, trade wars, and geopolitical realignments.

