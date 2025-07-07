USCM Completes Acquisition Of Clayton Ridge Lithium Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - U.S. Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("" or the "") is pleased to to announce that it has completed its acquisition of a 100% interest in the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project (the ""), located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The acquisition follows the successful fulfillment of all terms outlined in an existing option agreement with the vendor. The Project remains subject to a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) with an option to purchase 1% of the GORR for USD$1 million (for additional information relating to transaction terms see Company's press release - access here ).

The Project is strategically located in a hanging basin over the Clayton Valley, approximately 20 kilometers west of Tonopah, Nevada - a region known for hosting several advanced-stage lithium claystone deposits. The Project is characterized by sequences of Miocene-aged lacustrine sediments. These units are known to host lithium-bearing claystones similar to those being developed at nearby projects, including American Lithium's TLC Project and Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass.

Historical and recent exploration activities at the Project have confirmed the presence of lithium-rich claystone over significant surface exposures, with previous drilling returning broad intervals of lithium mineralization. Mineralization is hosted within illite- and smectite-rich volcanic ash-derived clays, with geological drilling, mapping and sampling supporting the potential for lateral extension, particularly toward the east (for additional technical information see Company's press release - access here ).

"Although lithium markets have faced near-term price pressures, we continue to see long-term structural demand for domestic lithium supply," stated Darren Collins, CEO of USCM. "With advanced projects like Thacker Pass and American Lithium's TLC Project helping de-risk claystone lithium assets in the United States, we believe Clayton Ridge is well-positioned as part of a broader national strategy to establish secure and scalable lithium supply from clay-based deposits."

Cautionary Note: The comparable information about other projects was obtained from public sources and has not been verified by the Company. Comparable means information that compares an issuer or project to other issuers or projects. The comparables are considered to be an appropriate basis for comparison with the Company based on their industry, commodity mix, jurisdiction, and additional criteria. The comparable projects face different risks from those applicable to the Project. Relevant material concerning any adjacent or comparable properties included in this press release is limited to information publicly disclosed by the owner or operator for such adjacent or comparable property. The Company cautions that past production, mineral reserves, resources or occurrences on adjacent or comparable properties are not indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties. Readers are cautioned that the past performance of comparables is not indicative of future performance and that the performance of the Company may be materially different from the comparable projects. You should not place undue reliance on the comparable information provided in this press release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Robert J. Johansing, BSC. geology, MSc economic geology, who is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Johansing is a consultant of the Company.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to investments and option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's projects include the Long Canyon Uranium and Vanadium Property in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, the McDermitt Lithium Property in Nevada, the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, and the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.