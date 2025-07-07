Typical Summer Conditions To Persist Across Most Regions Until Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 7 (Petra) -- Summer weather will remain stable across most parts of the country through Wednesday, with typical seasonal temperatures expected to prevail, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Monday, conditions are forecast to be typical for the season in most areas, relatively hot in the Badia, and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-altitude clouds may appear over northern regions, while moderate northwesterly winds are expected to become active at times, occasionally stirring dust in desert areas.The weather will continue in a similar pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday, with moderate temperatures in most regions and elevated heat in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, with occasional periods of increased activity.By Thursday, a slight rise in temperatures is expected. Most regions will experience relatively hot weather, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to see hotter conditions. Winds will maintain a northwesterly flow, remaining moderate and occasionally active.Highs and lows for Monday are expected to range between 33 C and 21 C in east Amman, and 31 C and 19 C in west Amman. Northern highlands will see temperatures between 28 C and 17 C, while Sharah highlands will range from 29 C to 15 C.The Badia is expected to record highs of 37 C and lows of 22 C, with similar conditions in the plains at 33 C to 21 C. The northern Jordan Valley will range from 40 C to 24 C, and the southern valley from 42 C to 28 C.The Dead Sea will see temperatures between 41 C and 25 C, while Aqaba is forecast to reach 41 C during the day and drop to 26 C overnight.