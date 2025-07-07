On The Passing Of Rickey Singh An Indomitable Champion
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean region and its media landscape lost an icon on July 5, 2025, with the passing of Rickey Singh.
Rickey Singh was a courageous journalist and a steadfast advocate for Caribbean integration. Through his incisive commentary, he played a role as vital as that of the region's political leaders in shaping the discourse on unity, justice, and governance. He never hesitated to hold recalcitrant leaders to account, and in doing so, he earned both admiration and fear.
His unyielding commitment to truth and justice came at a cost-he was made an exile, a refugee, and even a deportee within the Caribbean. Yet he never wavered in his principles, nor did he surrender to oppression in any form.
Though diminutive in physical stature, Rickey Singh was a giant of Caribbean journalism. Only illness could still his voice, and now, in death, that voice has been silenced. But his legacy endures. His writings will continue to resonate across the region, reminding us of the enduring importance of human rights, freedom of expression, and the imperative of regional integration.
Personally, I have lost a dear friend-one whom I greatly admired and deeply respected. The Caribbean has lost an indomitable champion.
As we mark Rickey's passing, we also mark the gradual departure of a generation of Caribbean warriors who used the power of words to shape our collective destiny.
The post On the passing of Rickey Singh – an indomitable champion appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
