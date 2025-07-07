Weather Update: Mumbai, Delhi Under 'Yellow Alert' IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In THESE States Till July 12

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states across the nation till July 12.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai under 'Yellow alert'

The IMD has forecast continued monsoon conditions in Mumbai on July 7, 2025. The city is expected to experience overcast skies with moderate to heavy rainfall occurring at intervals throughout the day. Gusty winds are likely, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.

The national capital, Delhi, experienced early morning showers on Monday, leading the IMD to issue a yellow alert for the city and its surrounding regions, including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The IMD's Delhi NCR Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the day in several parts of the region, including Sonipat, Rohtak, Rewari, and Palwal.

Commuters are advised to exercise caution due to the potential for waterlogging and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas and near railway stations.

East and Central India

In an official release, IMD said,“From July 6 to 12, East and Central India are expected to experience widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy downpours over Odisha throughout the period. Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy rain till July 9, while Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim may see similar conditions from July 7 to 10.”

Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to receive heavy rain on July 6 and 7, with very heavy rainfall forecasted for Vidarbha from July 6 to 8, Odisha on July 7, said IMD.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Odisha on July 6, Chhattisgarh on July 6 and 7, and Vidarbha on July 7. Madhya Pradesh is also set to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 6 and 10, with extremely heavy rain anticipated over East Madhya Pradesh on July 8, and West Madhya Pradesh on July 9, according to IMD.

Northwest India

In Northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till 12. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rain from July 7 to 10.

East Rajasthan is expected to receive very heavy rain between July 7 and 9. Isolated places in Himachal Pradesh may receive extremely heavy rainfall on July 6, and East Rajasthan could experience the same on July 9.

Flash flood in Himachal Pradesh

The heavy downpour in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc, with the state reporting 23 flash floods, followed by 19 cloud burst incidents and 16 landslides till Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for Monday, the IMD forecasts“Very Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning, Squall”.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains for July 8 and 9.

According to a report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government, at least 78 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20.

West India

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region during the next 6 days; Saurashtra & Kutch on the 7th and heavy rainfall over Marathawada during 06th-08th July. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra on 07th July.

The IMD forecasts 'Very Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning, Squall' across multiple regions.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over the region during the next 7 days," according to IMD.

Northeast India

Light to moderate rainfall at most places, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall, is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 7 days, with very heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 06th & 12th, Assam & Meghalaya on 12th July, said IMD.

