'Metro In Dino...' Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Movie Earns THIS
Metro...In Dino rocked the box office on its third day, raking in a cool ₹5.46 crore by Sunday, bringing its total collection to ₹15.38 crore
Metro...In Dino performed well in its first 2 days, earning an estimated ₹9.5 crore in India.
Day 3 box office collection and occupancy for Metro...In Dino are shared here.
Metro... In Dino had a total Hindi occupancy of 39.91% on Sunday. Morning: 15.98%, Afternoon: 46.62%, Evening: 57.14%.
Metro...In Dino earned ~₹5.46 crore in India on its third day. Final figures are awaited.
Metro In Dino opened with ₹3.5 Cr, earned ₹6 Cr on Saturday, and ₹5.88 Cr on Sunday, totaling ₹15.38 Cr.
Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films.
Metro...In Dino stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment