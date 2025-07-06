INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Bellring Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing") (NYSE: BRBR ), resulting from allegations of providing misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

BellRing is a consumer nutrition company producing and selling ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders, bars, and other nutrition products under brands like Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On May 6, 2025, BellRing disclosed during its quarterly earnings call that it expected a reduction in retailer inventory levels during the third quarter of 2025. As a result of the trade inventory changes, the company predicted "Q3 net sales growth of low-single-digits with Premier Protein the main driver and all others flat to down."

On this news, BellRing's stock price fell $14.88 per share, or 18.97%, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class action cases alleging violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security breaches, and consumer protection.

