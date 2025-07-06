INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Bellring Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm
NEWTOWN, Pa., July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing") (NYSE: BRBR ), resulting from allegations of providing misleading business information to the investing public.
If you have non-public information that could assist in the BellRing investigation, or if you are a BellRing investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .
You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
THE COMPANY:
BellRing is a consumer nutrition company producing and selling ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders, bars, and other nutrition products under brands like Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar.
THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:
On May 6, 2025, BellRing disclosed during its quarterly earnings call that it expected a reduction in retailer inventory levels during the third quarter of 2025. As a result of the trade inventory changes, the company predicted "Q3 net sales growth of low-single-digits with Premier Protein the main driver and all others flat to down."
On this news, BellRing's stock price fell $14.88 per share, or 18.97%, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025.
ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class action cases alleging violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security breaches, and consumer protection.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
Eric Lechtzin, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Web:
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
