Dubai Launches Summer Activities Guide, Celebrates Local Businesses

From July 4 to July 31, the '#DubaiDestinations' summer campaign will run, designed to highlight Dubai's dynamic summer attractions and position the emirate as a premier year-round destination for international visitors and residents alike.

Launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the campaign showcases Dubai's vibrant summer atmosphere through a diverse array of entertainment options , including state-of-the-art indoor leisure destinations, world-class waterparks, innovative children's attractions, and luxurious poolside retreats, all set against the backdrop of the city's iconic landmarks.

Recommended For You 'Wounds are open': Top UAE diplomat calls for dialogue to reach peace based on justice

The initiative coincides with the commencement of school holidays and aims to capitalise on the surge in footfall across Dubai's immensely popular attractions during the warmer months.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, emphasised that the #DubaiDestinations campaign represents one of the strategic initiatives undertaken by the Government of Dubai Media Office to promote the city as a vibrant year-round destination.“We are working in line with Mohammed bin Rashid's vision to stake the city's claim as an all-season destination that is the world's best place to live, work, and visit,” Al Suwaidi stated.

Summer activities guide

A key feature of this year's campaign is the launch of a series of interactive digital guides that offer a panoramic perspective on Dubai's diverse summer experiences.

These comprehensive guides provide up-to-date information covering everything from children's summer camps and seasonal activities to staycations and indoor sports destinations, as well as essential summer resources for families and individuals.

The Dubai Summer Activities Guide features beaches, parks, water activities, and indoor play areas, with each listing linked to its location on the Dubai map, making it easy for visitors to navigate and plan their visits effectively.

It provides comprehensive information to help residents and visitors make the most of their summer holidays in the emirate, reflecting the campaign's commitment to delivering practical value alongside promotional content.

The guide can be accessed through the campaign's digital platforms, ensuring wide accessibility for all potential users.

Collaboration with content creators

This year's campaign also features the participation of a distinguished group of leading influencers and digital content creators from across the region who will document and share their summertime experiences in Dubai.

These content creators will produce short videos to be shared across major social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, providing authentic perspectives on Dubai's summer offerings.

The campaign includes a series of videos produced by Brand Dubai and the Government of Dubai Media Office, complemented by animated clips contributed by select content creators.

Various digital platforms will ensure optimal visibility for all promotional material among families and individuals spending their holidays in Dubai.

Celebrating local success stories

The campaign also highlights the Proudly from Dubai network of homegrown businesses, an initiative of Brand Dubai that celebrates the success stories of enterprises based and initiated in Dubai.

A curated selection of these businesses will be spotlighted in the campaign's promotional content, showcasing innovative summer-friendly products and services that reflect Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem.