403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, Korea Sign Deal To Enhance IP Partnership
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has signed a strategic partnership programme with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), representing a significant milestone in the development of Qatar's National Intellectual Property Strategy and the enhancement of institutional and human capacities in this key domain.
The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Hassan al-Malki, Undersecretary of MoCI, and Wan Ki Kim, commissioner of KIPO.
The partnership stems from the Memorandum of Understanding on Intellectual Property (IP) signed between Qatar and South Korea on June 15, 2023, in Seoul. The memo laid the groundwork for comprehensive bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property, and the newly signed programme represents a concrete step forward in its implementation.
The programme is designed to support the formulation of an integrated national strategy for intellectual property in Qatar. It also aims to implement a range of advanced initiatives to strengthen both institutional structures and human capital, thereby contributing to the country's shift towards an innovation-driven economy and supporting the evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks.
Under the programme, both parties will collaborate in several priority areas. These include the development of human resources in Qatar's intellectual property ecosystem, benchmarking local practices against global standards, and conducting stakeholder consultations to identify the most suitable intellectual property systems for national needs. The programme will also facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise from the Korean side, with a focus on building the technical competencies of Qatari professionals working in this vital field.
MoCI and KIPO will jointly monitor and assess the progress of the programme to ensure the achievement of its objectives and to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the domain of intellectual property.
The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Hassan al-Malki, Undersecretary of MoCI, and Wan Ki Kim, commissioner of KIPO.
The partnership stems from the Memorandum of Understanding on Intellectual Property (IP) signed between Qatar and South Korea on June 15, 2023, in Seoul. The memo laid the groundwork for comprehensive bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property, and the newly signed programme represents a concrete step forward in its implementation.
The programme is designed to support the formulation of an integrated national strategy for intellectual property in Qatar. It also aims to implement a range of advanced initiatives to strengthen both institutional structures and human capital, thereby contributing to the country's shift towards an innovation-driven economy and supporting the evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks.
Under the programme, both parties will collaborate in several priority areas. These include the development of human resources in Qatar's intellectual property ecosystem, benchmarking local practices against global standards, and conducting stakeholder consultations to identify the most suitable intellectual property systems for national needs. The programme will also facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise from the Korean side, with a focus on building the technical competencies of Qatari professionals working in this vital field.
MoCI and KIPO will jointly monitor and assess the progress of the programme to ensure the achievement of its objectives and to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the domain of intellectual property.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment