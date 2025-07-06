Nearly 70,000 Perform Amarnath Yatra In 4 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Nearly 70,000 devotees performed the Amarnath Yatra in the last four days as another batch of 8,605 pilgrims left for the Kashmir Valley on Monday, an official said.

According to officials, nearly 70,000 people have performed the ongoing Shri Amarnath ji Yata so far since it started on July 3. Of these 21,512 Yatris had 'Darshan' inside the holy cave shrine on Sunday.

Officials said that another batch of 8,605 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley in two escorted convoys on Monday.

“The first escorted convoy is carrying 3,486 pilgrims to north Kashmir Baltal base camp while the second escorted convoy is carrying 5,119 Yatris to south Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the annual pilgrimage said that in addition to the number of Yatris coming to the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu, many Yatris are reporting directly at Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) for on spot registration to join the Yatra.

Two pilgrims have died of natural causes since the Yatra started this year.

Authorities have left no stone unturned in providing a multi-tier cover to this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

Locals have extended complete cooperation to this year's Amarnath Yatra as they have always done in the past. To send out a powerful signal that Kashmiris were deeply shocked by the Pahalgam terror attack, locals were the first to welcome the first batch of Yatris with garlands and placards as the pilgrims crossed the Navyug Tunnel to enter the Kashmir Valley at Qazigund.

On Sunday, locals served cold drinks and pure drinking water to Yatris returning from Baltal base camp in north Kashmir Ganderbal district. To reciprocate the noble gesture, Yatris, without hesitation, accepted the hospitality of the locals and expressed gratitude for the love shown by Kashmiris for the Yatris.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route have to pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine.

Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

For security reasons, no helicopter services are available to Yatris this year.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is one of the holiest religious pilgrimages for the devotees, as legend says Lord Shiva narrated the secrets of eternal life and immortality to Mata Parvati inside this cave.

Two pigeons accidentally happened to be inside the cave when the eternal secrets were being narrated by Lord Shiva.

Traditionally, even to this day, a pair of mountain pigeons flies out of the cave shrine when the annual Yatra begins.