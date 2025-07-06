CJ 4DPLEX Ignites Biggest Domestic Box Office Weekend In Company History

"Jurassic World Rebirth" Drove a Record-Setting Domestic Holiday Weekend for 4DX and SCREENX Formats

BURBANK, Calif., July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, lit up the Fourth of July box office with explosive results. Fueled by one of summer's biggest spectacles, Jurassic World Rebirth, the company's multisensory 4DX and 270-degree panoramic SCREENX formats powered a record-breaking domestic holiday weekend, generating over $6.75 million across both platforms.

Working in close collaboration with director Gareth Edwards and Universal Pictures, CJ 4DPLEX created exclusive 4DX and SCREENX versions of Jurassic World Rebirth, delivering truly differentiated theatrical experiences for moviegoers around the world. The partnership extended beyond format execution into innovative marketing efforts, including custom in-theater content featuring Edwards discussing his vision for the SCREENX experience; advanced influencer screenings in 4DX and SCREENX auditoriums to build early buzz; and limited-edition yellow poncho giveaways for 4DX audiences during opening weekend. The result was a fully integrated campaign that brought the film to life in bold, unforgettable ways.

The Fourth of July weekend delivered the biggest domestic holiday performance in CJ 4DPLEX history, led by Jurassic World Rebirth, which helped 4DX roar to over $4.3 million on just 64 screens delivering a per screen average of $67,000. In 4DX, moviegoers felt every tremor, crash and heart-pounding twist as the film plunged them into the chaos of Île Saint-Hubert - home to the world's most dangerous dinosaurs. SCREENX also saw record-breaking success, earning over $2.4 million at the domestic box office, the biggest SCREENX opening in history. Its signature 270-degree panoramic format expanded the film's visual scope, immersing fans in breathtaking prehistoric landscapes and putting them right at the center of the action - delivering an experience unlike anything else in theaters today.

"Our premium formats continue to raise the bar for what's possible on the big screen," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "Jurassic World Rebirth is the ultimate showcase for both 4DX and SCREENX – and this weekend's incredible turnout proves that audiences are hungry for next-level cinematic experiences, especially during holiday weekends like the Fourth of July."

CJ 4DPLEX's continued momentum reinforces the growing appetite for theatrical innovation and the irreplaceable excitement of the cinema. With an expanding global footprint and a stacked summer slate ahead, the company is poised to keep delivering fireworks all season long.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED