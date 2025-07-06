'Chance To Have A Deal With Hamas': Donald Trump Says, 'Close To A Deal On Gaza' Ahead Of Netanyahu's US Visit

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, US President Donald Trump predicted that an agreement could be reached within the week with Tel Aviv on ceasefire talks, adding,“close to a deal on Gaza”.

Trump noted that he believed a hostage release and ceasefire deal could be reached this week, which could lead to the release of“quite a few hostages.”

"I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the week," Trump told reporters before flying back to Washington after a weekend golfing in New Jersey.

Donald Trump added,“We are working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran...We are close to a deal on Gaza. We could have it this week.”

Public pressure is mounting on Netanyahu to secure a permanent ceasefire and end the war in Gaza, a move opposed by some hardline members of his right-wing coalition. Others, including Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, have expressed support.

Netanyahu expressed optimism that his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday would contribute to progress in negotiations for a Gaza hostage release and a ceasefire deal, as reported by Reuters.

Ahead of his departure for Washington, Netanyahu stated on Sunday that Israeli negotiators participating in the renewed ceasefire talks in Doha had been given clear directives to secure a deal based on terms already accepted by Israel.

“I believe the discussion with President Trump can certainly help advance these results,” Netanyahu said, adding his determination to ensure the return of hostages held in Gaza and to remove the threat of the Palestinian militant group Hamas to Israel.

It will be Netanyahu's third visit to the White House since Trump returned to power nearly six months ago.

What did Hamas say?

Palestinian group Hamas said on Friday it had responded to a U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal in a“positive spirit”, a few days after Trump said Israel had agreed“to the necessary conditions to finalise” a 60-day truce, Reuters reported.

But in a sign of the potential challenges still facing the two sides, a Palestinian official from a militant group allied with Hamas said concerns remained over humanitarian aid, passage through the Rafah crossing in southern Israel to Egypt and clarity over a timetable for Israeli troop withdrawals.

The initial round of indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Qatar concluded without a breakthrough, two Palestinian sources familiar with the negotiations said early Monday.

They noted that the Israeli delegation lacked the necessary mandate to finalise an agreement with Hamas.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that changes sought by Hamas to the ceasefire proposal were“not acceptable to Israel”.

However, his office said the delegation would still fly to Qatar to "continue efforts to secure the return of our hostages based on the Qatari proposal that Israel agreed to."

Netanyahu has repeatedly said Hamas must be disarmed, a demand the militant group has so far refused to discuss.

Netanyahu said he believed he and Trump would also build on the outcome of the 12-day air war with Iran last month and seek to further ensure that Tehran never has a nuclear weapon. He said recent Middle East developments had created an opportunity to widen the circle of peace.

(With inputs from Reuters)