Sky Elements Sets Three New Guinness World Records

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The records started the evening of July 3, when Sky Elements set a record for the largest aerial image of a cowboy hat formed by multi-rotors/drones at a show in Irving, Texas. On July 4th, Sky Elements executed an unprecedented coast-to-coast effort, flying the most live drone shows performed by different pilots in 24 hours with 25. Additionally, they flew the most live drone shows performed by different pilots in one hour with nine.

"Our team's dedication and innovation led to us earning three more Guinness World Records," said Rick Boss, President and CEO of Sky Elements. "Their outstanding execution safely delivered spectacular shows to millions over the holiday weekend."

The July 4 flights started at 9:00 PM Eastern Time, and the Sky Elements teams launched drone light shows nationwide from east to west over the following 24-hour period. This coast-to-coast effort showcased the company's industry-leading technology, creativity, safety initiatives, and commitment to redefining the future of entertainment.

The record 25 shows were flown in Florida (Sarasota, Bal Harbour, Dover, and Surfside), Georgia (Camilla), Ohio (Columbus), Missouri (St. Louis), Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Tennessee (Nashville), Texas (Odessa), New Mexico (Los Alamos and Alamogordo), Arizona ( Goodyear and Gilbert ), California ( Rancho Palos Verdes, San Fernando, San Pablo, Vallejo, San Jose, Irvine, and Napa), Oregon ( Lincoln City and Tigard) and Washington (Airway Heights, and Des Moines). The nine cities in bold were the record for most in an hour.

With each show, Sky Elements safely entertains and demonstrates the vast potential of drone light show technology by creating safe, spectacular, and environmentally friendly alternatives to fireworks. Their commitment to advancing the drone light show industry ensures they remain at the forefront of this exciting field, inspiring audiences and aspiring drone pilots.

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements is the largest provider of professional drone light shows in the U.S., delivering stunning aerial displays for events of all sizes, from major sporting events to corporate and community celebrations. With a top-tier in-house animation team, Sky Elements creates fully customized shows and is the first U.S. company to receive FAA approval for attaching pyrotechnics to drones, offering exclusive "fireworks on drones" experiences. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Sky Elements is committed to safety, innovation, and creativity, ensuring every show is memorable and secure. Discover more at skyelementsdrones .

SOURCE Sky Elements Drones