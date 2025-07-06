Israel Launches Strikes On Red Sea Ports In Yemen

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/SANAA, Jul 7 (NNN-MA'AN/SABA) – The Israeli regime launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea ports in western Hodeidah Province, late last night.

The strikes came minutes after the Israeli military issued an urgent evacuation warning, on social media platform X. Witnesses reported explosions in several locations along Yemen's western coast, including the port of Hodeidah.

Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement that, the strikes targeted what he described as Houthi strongholds, including the ports of Hodeidah, As Salif, and Ras Isa, the Ras Katib power station, and the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Houthi forces in Nov, 2023.

The Israeli military said, the targeted ports had been used by the Houthis to“transfer weapons from Iran, used to carry out terror operations against the regime of Israel and its allies.”

It added that, the Galaxy Leader had been equipped with a radar system used to track vessels in the Red Sea,“facilitating further militant activities.”

Katz suggested a broader escalation may follow, saying,“Yemen will be treated the same as Tehran.”

“Anyone who tries to harm the Israeli regime will be harmed, anyone who raises a hand against the regime will have it cut off,” Katz said.“The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price.”

Earlier yesterday, a missile fired by the Houthi forces triggered air raid sirens in southern Israel, and was“intercepted without causing injuries,” according to the Israeli military. The Houthis claimed it was a hypersonic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Israel has carried out several strikes on key ports and infrastructure in Yemen in recent months, as the Houthis continue to fire missiles towards Israel, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-MA'AN/SABA