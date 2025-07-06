Israel Launches Strikes On Red Sea Ports In Yemen
The strikes came minutes after the Israeli military issued an urgent evacuation warning, on social media platform X. Witnesses reported explosions in several locations along Yemen's western coast, including the port of Hodeidah.
Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement that, the strikes targeted what he described as Houthi strongholds, including the ports of Hodeidah, As Salif, and Ras Isa, the Ras Katib power station, and the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Houthi forces in Nov, 2023.
The Israeli military said, the targeted ports had been used by the Houthis to“transfer weapons from Iran, used to carry out terror operations against the regime of Israel and its allies.”
It added that, the Galaxy Leader had been equipped with a radar system used to track vessels in the Red Sea,“facilitating further militant activities.”
Katz suggested a broader escalation may follow, saying,“Yemen will be treated the same as Tehran.”
“Anyone who tries to harm the Israeli regime will be harmed, anyone who raises a hand against the regime will have it cut off,” Katz said.“The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price.”
Earlier yesterday, a missile fired by the Houthi forces triggered air raid sirens in southern Israel, and was“intercepted without causing injuries,” according to the Israeli military. The Houthis claimed it was a hypersonic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.
Israel has carried out several strikes on key ports and infrastructure in Yemen in recent months, as the Houthis continue to fire missiles towards Israel, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-MA'AN/SABA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment