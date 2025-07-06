Porsche 911 Club Coupe celebrates seven decades of Porsche Club of America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third PCA“Club Coupe” continues the tradition of special editions celebrating the club



Third iteration of Porsche 911 Club Coupe for the PCA debuts at Porsche Parade

Total of 70 units to be offered to PCA members

Collaboration between Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Style Porsche and PCA

Special equipment includes new Sholar Blue metallic paint and extensive aesthetic changes via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Based on 911 Carrera T



A total of 70 units will be produced for sale and will be distributed between the United States and Canada. The new Club Coupe is based on the much-loved 911 Carrera T. Thus, it comes exclusively with a flat-six engine making 388 hp mated to a six-speed manual transmission including a walnut shift lever, and an extensive list of performance-enhancing equipment, including the PASM Sport Suspension with a 10 mm lower ride height compared to a standard 911 Carrera, and a mechanical limited slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV).

The Porsche Parade is an annual weeklong event organized by the PCA and held at different locations each year in celebration of the marque. It serves as a destination for PCA members and brand enthusiasts to congregate around their shared passion for Porsche. The event includes autocross and concourse competitions, rallies, exhibits and informational events.

“Passion drives Porsche – pure and simple. PCA members are some of the most passionate, not just in our little world but across the auto industry in general,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.“The sense of community and excitement they create is unmistakable, so it is an honor and a privilege to create a special model celebrating 70 years of the PCA.”

Beyond its inherent performance credentials, the new Club Coupe is a visual standout thanks to its Paint to Sample Sholar Blue paint finish – a new metallic take on the Club Blau paint which was first used in 2015 on the second iteration of the PCA Club Coupe. The new color is a result of many iterations and collaborative discussions between the Style Porsche, Exclusive Manufaktur, and the PCA since the beginning of 2023.

A standard SportDesign front fascia with red accents, and 20/21-inch RS Spyder wheels finished in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents give the car an even sportier appearance. Meanwhile, the Club Coupe logo on the doors in Brilliant Silver, the rear 911 decal in Brilliant Silver, and grille slat inlays in Guards Red pay homage to the PCA signature colors. The standard Vanadium Grey mirrors of the Carrera T model are instead painted in Sholar Blue to bring in even more of the special color. Finally, a special“70 year PCA” grille badge offers a subtle nod to the tradition these cars carry forward.

The interior is just as special. Upon opening the doors, you are greeted with illuminated door sills with the“PORSCHE CLUB OF AMERICA” illuminated lettering in the specific font as well as a door projector with the PCA 70 year logo. A black leather interior with deviated stitching in Speed Blue and Guards Red continue the motif along with seat belts and the steering wheel 12 o'clock marker in Guards Red.

Other custom interior flourishes courtesy of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur include the PCA 70 year logo embossed on the center console lid and a“Club Coupe” logo on the dashboard trim.

An extended equipment package is available as an option and adds popularly specified content to the car. The package includes tartan fabric seat centers in a specific PCA 70 year pattern, plus stitching in Speed Blue and the leather seat release pull loop in Guards Red. The leather owner's manual wallet also gets Speed Blue stitching and bears“Club Coupe 70 Years Porsche Club of America” embossment. The key is painted in Sholar Blue and comes in a black leather key pouch with Speed Blue stitching and an embossed Club Coupe logo.

Exclusively for owners of the Porsche 911 Club Coupe, Porsche Design created the Chronograph 1 - 911 Club Coupe. Handcrafted in Solothurn, Switzerland, this limited-edition timepiece features unique design elements that are inspired by the 911 Club Coupe and brings 70 years of Porsche Club of America heritage to the wrist. The COSC-certified chronograph is equipped with the Porsche Design caliber WERK 01.140. The clear sapphire crystal case back shows the rotor in the wheel design of the 911 Club Coupe in Satin Black and Brilliant Silver with the monochrome Porsche Crest as a center cap. The matte black dial with white hour indices with Super-LumiNova® luminous material features a“Club Coupe” model designation and“PORSCHE CLUB OF AMERICA” lettering. Owners will have the option to wear the timepiece with a titanium bracelet or textile Velcro strap in Porsche Club of America colors with PCA branding.

“Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur make dreams come true every day,” said Aaron Ambrosino, President of the Porsche Club of America.“This car is a symbol of what the PCA, the world's largest club for Porsche owners, stands for. We are excited that every unit will go to PCA members and look forward to seeing them at events for many years to come.”

The newest Club Coupe brings with it an impressive standard equipment list that includes a Sport Exhaust system, mechanical limited slip differential, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport chassis, rear axle steering, the Sport Chrono package, and a GT Sport steering wheel. The brakes of the current 911 Carrera T are also upgraded compared to the predecessor model with six-piston fixed calipers on the front axle and four-piston calipers on the rear axle, both squeezing 350 millimeter vented and cross-drilled brake rotors. Perhaps most importantly, the car is a deliberate nod to the enthusiasm for driving that the PCA embodies. Because it is based on the current 911 Carrera T, it focuses on the essentials of driving joy: minimal weight, a manual transmission and an especially capable chassis that begs to be driven.

The first example of the new 911 Club Coupe, which is not part of the total 70 unit run, will be added to the Porsche Museum collection. The second example will be raffled off to the PCA, and all subsequent models will be initially offered for sale to PCA members. Production will begin this fall and run through spring, 2026. Pricing will be announced in due course.

History of PCA special editions:

The PCA Club Coupe tradition began in 2005 when Porsche created a 50-unit limited run of the 911 Carrera S Club Coupe (997.1 generation) to celebrate its semi-centenary anniversary. The debut occurred at the Porsche Parade in 2005 in Hershey, Pa. The first car was part of the 2005 model year and went into the Porsche Museum collection. The next unit was the first-ever car to be offered as a raffle prize to PCNA members, and all subsequent examples were offered for sale within the club.

The original 911 Club Coupe had stainless steel doorsills with the 911 Club Coupe logo, a badge on the driver's side door trim indicating its individual number in the series of 50 cars, and an X51 Powerkit that increased added 26 hp and 11 lb.-ft. of torque to the 3.8-liter, flat-six cylinder of the Carrera S. Azurro California metallic – a modern interpretation of Azure Blue, a color made popular on Porsche 356 sports cars when the PCA was founded 50 years prior – put the finishing touch on this very special model.

A decade later, Porsche commemorated the 60th anniversary milestone with yet another special model: the 911 Carrera GTS Club Coupe. The debut happened at the newly opened Porsche Experience Center Atlanta in January, 2015 with a subsequent showing at Porsche Parade in French Lick, Ind. in the summer of that year. This 60-unit, limited-production model was based on the contemporary 911 Carrera GTS (991.1 generation), and benefitted from both the chassis and powertrain enhancements of the time including the wider body of the 911 Carrera 4. Its naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat six generated 430 hp and could accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds when paired with the seven-speed PDK transmission. Perhaps most notably, the car came finished in Club Blau, a newly created color special to the GTS Club Coupe. A ducktail rear spoiler also contributed to the striking appearance of the car, along with 20-inch wheels painted in semi-gloss black with polished wheel centers.

