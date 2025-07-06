Iran Reveals Export Figures From Kaveh Special Economic Zone
According to him, $40 million of the products exported from the Kaveh Special Economic Zone in the first three months were non-oil products, and $19 million were petroleum products.
The official stated that the products were mainly exported to Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Russia.
"The zone mainly exported biscuits, aluminum cans, glass, ceramics, detergents, water heaters, and others," he noted.
Motallebi added that 440,000 tons of products worth $150 million were imported through the zone in the first three months. The products were mainly imported from China, India, and Qatar. Mainly, equipment, spare parts, and raw materials are imported products.
The Iranian Customs Administration's data shows that Iran's non-oil exports amounted to 34.5 million tons worth approximately $11.7 billion in the first three months, decreasing by 14.4 percent in value and 9.3 percent in weight compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through June 20, 2024).
Over the reporting period, Iran imported nine million tons of non-oil products worth $13 billion, which is a year-on-year decrease of 11.7 percent in value and 4.35 percent in weight.
