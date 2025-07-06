403
Jerash Festival Administration Warns Public Against Fraudulent Ticket Sales
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – The Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts administration on Sunday warned the public against unofficial pages and entities promoting the festival or selling tickets under its name.
In an official statement, the administration urged caution and stressed that all official tickets for the festival's events are available exclusively through the website ETATHKARA.
It emphasized that only authorized sales outlets are permitted to sell tickets, and the festival assumes no responsibility for any issues arising from purchases made through unofficial sources.
The statement noted that the warning is part of ongoing efforts to protect the public from fraud and ensure they receive valid tickets from trusted platforms.
The festival administration expressed gratitude for the public's understanding and cooperation, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a rich cultural and artistic experience under the festival's banner: "Here is Jordan... and its glory continues."
