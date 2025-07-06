Israeli Warplanes Launch Heavy Strikes On Southern Lebanon, Bekaa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, July 6 (Petra) – Israeli warplanes and drones carried out heavy airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region on Sunday evening, according to a Lebanese security source.The source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that "intense airstrikes targeted the areas of Basaliyah and Kfar Melki in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region of southern Lebanon, as well as Wadi Tabna in the town of Baysariyeh," amid continued overflights by Israeli warplanes above the southern city of Tyre and the coastal areas.The Israeli air force also struck the areas of Flawi and Bouday on the eastern slopes of Lebanon's western mountain range in the Bekaa, as well as the towns of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr and Ras al-Ain in the same region.Israeli drones were reported flying heavily over both the eastern and western mountain ranges of the Bekaa valley.