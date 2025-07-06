Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll From Russian Shelling Of Sumy Region Rises To Two

2025-07-06 07:06:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, we have confirmation of two fatalities. Both are civilian men,” wrote the head of the administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, another local resident also sought medical attention due to an acute stress reaction.

Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and one injured in the attack.

Read also: Russian shelling kills two, injures 11 in Kharkiv region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Bytytsia community was subjected to sustained attacks throughout the day, including air-dropped bombs, missile strikes, and drone assaults. Dozens of local homes were damaged, and five houses were nearly destroyed.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

