Death Toll From Russian Shelling Of Sumy Region Rises To Two
“Unfortunately, we have confirmation of two fatalities. Both are civilian men,” wrote the head of the administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
According to him, another local resident also sought medical attention due to an acute stress reaction.
Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and one injured in the attack.Read also: Russian shelling kills two, injures 11 in Kharkiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Bytytsia community was subjected to sustained attacks throughout the day, including air-dropped bombs, missile strikes, and drone assaults. Dozens of local homes were damaged, and five houses were nearly destroyed.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
