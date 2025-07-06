War Update: 149 Clashes On Frontline, 40 Attempts Of Breakthrough In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the evening operational update (as of 22:00 on July 6, 2025) from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook .

“As of now, 149 combat clashes have taken place,” the post stated.

According to updated information from the General Staff, the enemy launched one missile strike and 61 airstrikes, employing four missiles, 82 guided aerial bombs, and 1,275 kamikaze drones, as well as conducting over 4,000 artillery shellings of Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , seven clashes occurred since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and launched 231 artillery attacks, including 21 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Russian forces attacked 20 times near the settlements of Kamianka, Zelene, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, Vovchansk, and toward Khatne. Eight battles are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy tried six times to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Holubivka, and Zelenyi Hai. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled all attacks.

In the Lyman sector , there were 23 enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebrianka, Karpivka, and toward Novyi Myr and Torske. Two engagements are still underway.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched five assaults against Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Dariivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces carried out six assaults near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy attempted 40 breakthroughs of Ukrainian defenses in the vicinity of Razine, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, and toward Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne, Muravka. Eight battles are still ongoing.

According to available information, Russian losses in this sector today amounted to 117 killed or wounded personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed six vehicles, three motorcycles, three drones, two satellite communication terminals, three drone antennas, and damaged one additional enemy vehicle.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks near Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrne, Komar, Novosilka, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , near Malynivka, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, with another clash ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy conducted airstrikes on the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the area around Lvove.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Donetsk region, where he awarded distinguished marines with honorary commendations.

Photo: 36th Separate Marine Brigade / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook