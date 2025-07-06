Weekly Evacuation In Sumy Region: 150 People Escape Frontline Danger

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past week, 150 people have left dangerous areas, including 25 children,” the statement reads.

The administration added that evacuation efforts currently cover 213 settlements across 18 communities in the region, all of which are under constant threat of shelling.

46 children remain in forcedzone in Donetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Bytytsia community in Sumy region has risen to two.