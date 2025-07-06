Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Recon Drone, Communication Stations

2025-07-06 07:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported this on its website and released a corresponding video.

"The brigade's strike UAV unit carried out a precise hit on enemy positions, eliminating four communication terminals and a reconnaissance drone," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukraine's National Guard destroys nearly 600 Russian tanks in 2025 – Commander

