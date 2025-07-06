403
Azerbaijani Judoka Shines In Prague With Silver Medal Finish
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Junior Judo Cup held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, has concluded.
According to Azernews , on the second and final day of the tournament, a member of Azerbaijan's national team reached the podium. Competing in the 100 kg weight category, Davud Namazli won the silver medal.
It is worth noting that 428 judokas from 32 countries took part in the tournament.
