403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Resumes Flights To, From Libya
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 6 (KUNA) - President of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority Ashhad Al-Sulaibi said that direct flights between Syria and Libya would resume after more than 10 years of suspension.
Flights between Syria's Damascus international airport, and Libya's Tripoli and Benghazi airports will resume next weeks, the Libyan news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.
A new destination between Syria Aleppo airport, and Libya's Tripoli and Benghazi airports will open to facilitate the movement of passengers and promote economic cooperation between both countries, Al-Sulaibi added.
He noted that flights had been suspended over the past decade due to political and security turmoil in both countries before making efforts to normalize the situations last year. (end)
sbm
Flights between Syria's Damascus international airport, and Libya's Tripoli and Benghazi airports will resume next weeks, the Libyan news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.
A new destination between Syria Aleppo airport, and Libya's Tripoli and Benghazi airports will open to facilitate the movement of passengers and promote economic cooperation between both countries, Al-Sulaibi added.
He noted that flights had been suspended over the past decade due to political and security turmoil in both countries before making efforts to normalize the situations last year. (end)
sbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment