Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Syria Resumes Flights To, From Libya


2025-07-06 07:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 6 (KUNA) - President of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority Ashhad Al-Sulaibi said that direct flights between Syria and Libya would resume after more than 10 years of suspension.
Flights between Syria's Damascus international airport, and Libya's Tripoli and Benghazi airports will resume next weeks, the Libyan news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.
A new destination between Syria Aleppo airport, and Libya's Tripoli and Benghazi airports will open to facilitate the movement of passengers and promote economic cooperation between both countries, Al-Sulaibi added.
He noted that flights had been suspended over the past decade due to political and security turmoil in both countries before making efforts to normalize the situations last year. (end)
sbm


MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109766234

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search