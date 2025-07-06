Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Army Launches Air Attacks On Yemen's Hudaydah


2025-07-06 07:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation warplanes attacked the Red Sea port of Hudaydah, west Yemen, by Sunday/Monday midnight.
The airstrikes targeted Port of Al-Salif, Ras Al-Kothaib power station, and Ras Issa fuel station in Hudaydah governorate, according to a post by the Israeli occupation army on Telegram.
The attacks also targeted the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader, which was seized by Yemen's Houthis two years ago, under the pretext that the vessel was used for military purposes. (end)
