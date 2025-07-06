Israel Launches Airstrikes On Yemen's Red Sea Ports

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, July 7 (IANS) Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea ports in western Hodeidah Province on late Sunday night, the media reported.

The strikes came minutes after the Israeli military issued an urgent evacuation warning on the social media platform X. Witnesses reported explosions in several locations along Yemen's western coast, including the port of Hodeidah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the strikes targeted what he described as Houthi strongholds, including the ports of Hodeidah, As Salif, and Ras Isa, the Ras Katib power station, and the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Houthi forces in November 2023.

The Israeli military said the targeted ports had been used by the Houthis to "transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used to carry out terror operations against the State of Israel and its allies."

It added that the Galaxy Leader had been equipped with a radar system used to track vessels in the Red Sea, facilitating further militant activities.

Taking to X, the Israel Defense Forces wrote: "IAF jets, guided by intelligence, struck Houthi terror targets at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant. The strikes targeted sites used to transfer Iranian weapons and attack Israeli civilians with UAVs & missiles. Among the targets: the Galaxy Leader ship seized by the Houthis in 2023 and fitted with a radar system to track international vessels for terror operations. The IDF will continue to act against threats to Israeli civilians-wherever required."

Katz suggested a broader escalation may follow, saying, "Yemen will be treated the same as Tehran."

"Anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, and anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off," Katz said. "The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions."

Earlier on Sunday, a missile fired by Houthi forces triggered air raid sirens in southern Israel and was intercepted without causing injuries, according to the Israeli military. The Houthis claimed it was a hypersonic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Xinhua reported.

Israel has carried out several strikes on key ports and infrastructure in Yemen in recent months, as the Houthis continue to fire missiles toward Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.