Hesitancy In Condemning All Acts Of Terrorism 'Betrayal Of Humanity': PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that any failure or hesitancy to condemn all terrorism would be a“betrayal of humanity”.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit Session on Peace and Security on Sunday, he denounced the Pahalgam massacre as a blow to“entire humanity” that also seared the soul of India.

The Indian Prime Minister's call for condemning terrorism was answered by the 11 nations of BRICS, who in a joint statement condemned the Pahalgam terrorist massacre and reaffirmed their unequivocal commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and came out against those supporting terrorism.

PM Modi said:“Terrorism is the most serious challenge facing humanity today” and“condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, and not just of convenience."

“If our response depends on where or against whom the attack occurred, it shall be a betrayal of humanity itself," he declared.

PM Modi further said: "There must be no hesitation in imposing sanctions on terrorists. The victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be treated equally. For the sake of personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism or supporting terrorists or terrorism, should never be acceptable under any circumstances."

He then threw a challenge to BRICS:“There should be no difference between our words and actions when it comes to terrorism. If we cannot do this, then the question naturally arises whether we are serious about fighting terrorism or not?"

About India's most recent experience, PM Modi said,“The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April was a direct assault on the soul, identity, and dignity of India,” and,“this attack was not just a blow to India but to the entire humanity”.

He thanked the“friendly countries” that stood with India“in this hour of grief” and showed support.

On the importance of fighting terrorism, Prime Minister Modi said: "Progress of humanity is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment."

“BRICS has a very important role in fulfilling this objective. It is time for us to come together, unite our efforts, and collectively address the challenges we all face. We must move forward together," he said.

Surveying the global situation, PM Modi said:“Today, from West Asia to Europe, the whole world is surrounded by disputes and tensions."

He singled out the“humanitarian situation in Gaza” as“a cause of grave concern” but did not name any parties to the conflict.

The BRICS leaders' joint statement went further, naming Israel and expressing“grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with the resumption of continuous Israeli attacks against Gaza and obstruction of the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory".

And without naming Hamas or drawing attention to its attack and hostage-taking by Hamas that precipitated the crisis, the joint statement called for“the release of all hostages and detainees held in violation of international law”.

PM Modi said: "India firmly believes that no matter how difficult the circumstances, the path of peace is the only option for the good of humanity."

Recalling that“India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi”, he said:“We have no place for war and violence."

"India supports every effort that takes the world away from division and conflict and leads us towards dialogue, cooperation, and coordination; and increases solidarity and trust."

PM Modi also offered the hand of“cooperation and partnership with all friendly countries” in this endeavour.