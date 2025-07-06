403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From July 7 To July 11, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for a high-stakes week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from July 7 to July 11, 2025.
Stay sharp to capitalize on opportunities in a market driven by global economic data, with Brazil and Latin America prioritized, but led by each day's most significant event.
Monday kicks off with the BRICS Summit in Brazil, a major geopolitical and economic event shaping global trade discussions, alongside Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Mexico's indicators.
Tuesday is headlined by Australia's RBA Interest Rate Decision, a key driver of global currency markets, followed by Brazil's Retail Sales and Eurozone's German Trade Balance.
Midweek, Wednesday centers on the U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes, a critical signal for monetary policy, complemented by Mexico's CPI and Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows.
Thursday is led by U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, a vital labor market gauge, with Brazil's CPI and Mexico's Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes in focus.
Friday wraps up with China's Trade Balance, a global economic bellwether, alongside Brazil's Service Sector Growth, Mexico's Industrial Production, and U.K.'s GDP.
Economic Calendar for the Week from July 7 to July 11, 2025
Monday, July 7, 2025
Brazil
6:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) BRICS Summit
7:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.85%)
7:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Auto Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -5.9%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Auto Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.1%)
Japan
1:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Coincident Indicator (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
1:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Leading Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -3.4%)
1:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Leading Index (May) (Cons: 105.3, Prev: 104.2)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Halifax House Price Index (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.5%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Halifax House Price Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: -0.4%)
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.6%, Prev: -1.4%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Industrial Production (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -2.02%)
4:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German Buba President Nagel Speaks
4:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Sentix Investor Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 1.1, Prev: 0.2)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.3%)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.8%, Prev: 0.1%)
United States
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) CB Employment Trends Index (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 107.49)
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.4%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.8%)
Australia
12:30 AM EST (1:30 AM BRT) RBA Interest Rate Decision (Jul) (Cons: 3.60%, Prev: 3.85%)
12:30 AM EST (1:30 AM BRT) RBA Rate Statement
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Exports (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: -1.7%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Imports (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.9%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Trade Balance (May) (Cons: 18.1B, Prev: 14.6B)
United States
6:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) NFIB Small Business Optimism (Jun) (Cons: 98.9, Prev: 98.8)
11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Consumer Inflation Expectations (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.2%)
Canada
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Ivey PMI (Jun) (Cons: 49.1, Prev: 48.9)
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Brazil
1:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -2.268B)
Mexico
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.30%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.28%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.42%)
United States
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.3%, Prev: 0.1%)
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: 3.845M)
2:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) FOMC Meeting Minutes
Japan
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 7.7%)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) BoE Financial Stability Report
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.26%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.32%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Brazilian IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.32%)
Mexico
11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.0%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.1%)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 235K, Prev: 233K)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Continuing Jobless Claims (Cons: -, Prev: 1,964K)
Friday, July 11, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.8%)
Mexico
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -4.0%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) GDP (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.3%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.9%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.6%)
Canada
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Employment Change (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.8K)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.0%)
China
11:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 12) Exports (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.8%)
11:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 12) Imports (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -3.4%)
11:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 12) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 103.22B)
This week's dynamic lineup, anchored by Brazil's inflation and service sector data, Mexico's CPI and industrial metrics, and amplified by global heavyweights like U.S. FOMC Minutes and China's Trade Balance, delivers essential insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with its common use in U.S. financial markets. BRT is included as requested, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
Stay sharp to capitalize on opportunities in a market driven by global economic data, with Brazil and Latin America prioritized, but led by each day's most significant event.
Monday kicks off with the BRICS Summit in Brazil, a major geopolitical and economic event shaping global trade discussions, alongside Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Mexico's indicators.
Tuesday is headlined by Australia's RBA Interest Rate Decision, a key driver of global currency markets, followed by Brazil's Retail Sales and Eurozone's German Trade Balance.
Midweek, Wednesday centers on the U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes, a critical signal for monetary policy, complemented by Mexico's CPI and Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows.
Thursday is led by U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, a vital labor market gauge, with Brazil's CPI and Mexico's Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes in focus.
Friday wraps up with China's Trade Balance, a global economic bellwether, alongside Brazil's Service Sector Growth, Mexico's Industrial Production, and U.K.'s GDP.
Economic Calendar for the Week from July 7 to July 11, 2025
Monday, July 7, 2025
Brazil
6:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) BRICS Summit
7:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.85%)
7:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Auto Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -5.9%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Auto Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.1%)
Japan
1:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Coincident Indicator (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
1:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Leading Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -3.4%)
1:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Leading Index (May) (Cons: 105.3, Prev: 104.2)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Halifax House Price Index (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.5%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Halifax House Price Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: -0.4%)
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.6%, Prev: -1.4%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Industrial Production (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -2.02%)
4:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German Buba President Nagel Speaks
4:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Sentix Investor Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 1.1, Prev: 0.2)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.3%)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.8%, Prev: 0.1%)
United States
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) CB Employment Trends Index (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 107.49)
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.4%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.8%)
Australia
12:30 AM EST (1:30 AM BRT) RBA Interest Rate Decision (Jul) (Cons: 3.60%, Prev: 3.85%)
12:30 AM EST (1:30 AM BRT) RBA Rate Statement
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Exports (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: -1.7%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Imports (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.9%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German Trade Balance (May) (Cons: 18.1B, Prev: 14.6B)
United States
6:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) NFIB Small Business Optimism (Jun) (Cons: 98.9, Prev: 98.8)
11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Consumer Inflation Expectations (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.2%)
Canada
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Ivey PMI (Jun) (Cons: 49.1, Prev: 48.9)
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Brazil
1:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -2.268B)
Mexico
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.30%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.28%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.42%)
United States
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.3%, Prev: 0.1%)
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: 3.845M)
2:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) FOMC Meeting Minutes
Japan
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 7.7%)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) BoE Financial Stability Report
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.26%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.32%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Brazilian IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.32%)
Mexico
11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.0%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.1%)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 235K, Prev: 233K)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Continuing Jobless Claims (Cons: -, Prev: 1,964K)
Friday, July 11, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.8%)
Mexico
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -4.0%)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) GDP (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.3%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.9%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.6%)
Canada
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Employment Change (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.8K)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.0%)
China
11:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 12) Exports (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.8%)
11:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 12) Imports (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -3.4%)
11:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 12) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 103.22B)
This week's dynamic lineup, anchored by Brazil's inflation and service sector data, Mexico's CPI and industrial metrics, and amplified by global heavyweights like U.S. FOMC Minutes and China's Trade Balance, delivers essential insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with its common use in U.S. financial markets. BRT is included as requested, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment