Test Cricket In England: A Timeless Affair With Tradition
England stands proudly as the custodian of cricket's most traditional and revered format - Test cricket. Far from fading into the background, Test matches in England are more popular than ever, regularly selling out in iconic venues like Lord's, Edgbaston, Headingley, and Trent Bridge. Reported by Dr. Krishna Kishore, Chief US Correspondent, Asianet News.
