Texas Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 59, Including 21 Children 12 Still Missing As Rescue Efforts Continue

At least 59 people have died after powerful flash floods swept through central Texas, with Kerr County among the worst-hit areas. The disaster has shocked communities, leaving families grieving and several people still unaccounted for.

21 children among the dead

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha shared the heartbreaking update during a press conference, reports BBC. He confirmed that 38 adults and 21 children had died in the flooding. He also said 18 adults and four children are yet to be identified.“These numbers may rise,” he said, as search and recovery work continues.

Please do not victim shame: This is what a Texas hill Country flash flood looks like. twitter/3m5VcvJHCY

- Houston Flood (@houston_flood) July 5, 2025

Rescue efforts underway

More than 400 first responders from over 20 agencies are working around the clock to locate missing people and support families in need.“This is not over,” the Sheriff added.“We are still actively looking for survivors.”

🚨TEXAS FLOODING DISASTER: First responders and volunteers comb through the wreckage looking for victims of the flood on Sunday It's raining a little Center Point, Texas The AK Guy Brandon Herrera said there are too many volunteers in Center Point twitter/z2t1Vilah5

- Joseph Trimmer (@JosephTrimmer_) July 6, 2025

Among the missing are 11 children from Camp Mystic and one camp counsellor. Authorities are focusing efforts on searching near rivers, camps, and flood-hit residential areas.

City officials respond

Kerrville Mayor Don Herring Jr. said the entire city council is working on-site, the BBC report added.“Our goal is to rescue those in danger and find the missing,” he said. He also thanked communities from across Texas and the world who are sending support.

Questions over warnings

During the press conference, reporters asked if any evacuation orders were issued before the floods struck. City Manager Dalton Rice did not directly answer and left the briefing after stating,“Until we can get families reunited, we are not going to stop.”

As he walked away, reporters continued pressing him, with one shouting,“There are families who deserve better than that.”

Situation remains critical

Heavy rains began late Friday, causing rivers and streams to overflow with little warning. Flash flooding quickly overwhelmed roads and buildings. Emergency crews are still trying to reach remote areas.

🚨🇺🇸It took under 4 minutes for the flash flood to consume the entire road. Horrifying 🫡#TexasFloods #TexasFlooding #Texas twitter/32USZ5pqer

- Europe central (@EuropeCentral_) July 6, 2025

Officials are urging people to avoid flooded zones and stay in touch with local emergency alerts. They also stress the importance of mental health support for affected families, especially those who have lost children.