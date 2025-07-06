Brooks Nader Wins Praise For Handling Period Stain At Wimbledon With Confidence Fans Cheer Her 'Honesty'
“Tries to be chic. Starts period at Wimbledon,” she wrote in the caption, spinning around to reveal the stain on her skirt.Fans react to Brooks Nader's TikTok
According to Page Six, Brooks Nader's video went viral. People flooded the comments with messages of support, calling her“real” and“refreshingly honest.”“You're so real for this,” one follower wrote.“This literally happened to me last week,” said another. One user summed it up:“Thank you for normalising what we go through.”Straight from Venice to Wimbledon
Recently, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding , Nader reportedly bumped into Tom Brady . According to Page Six, the two were seen chatting and laughing during the evening, which only reignited talk about their rumoured past.
Page Six informed that Nader and Brady were first linked last summer after meeting at a private party in the Hamptons . Since then, they have turned up at a few of the same high-profile events – including the F1 Grand Prix in Miami – adding fuel to the speculation.Also Read | Wimbledon: All the early upsets could stem from a lack of experience on grass courts Also Read | Wimbledon sheds 148-year-old dress code, athletes to wear black armbands
For now, Nader is single. She and her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Gleb Savchenko, split earlier this year. As for Brady, he skipped Wimbledon entirely – he was last seen yachting off the coast of Ibiza.
But even without the NFL star , Nader managed to steal the spotlight. Not by making a fashion statement - but by showing what real life looks like. And fans loved her even more for it.FAQsWhat happened to Brooks Nader at Wimbledon?
She got her period unexpectedly during the tournament and shared the moment on TikTok.Are Brooks Nader and Tom Brady dating?
They have been spotted at several events together, but haven't confirmed a relationship.Where did Brooks Nader and Tom Brady reportedly reconnect?
They were seen chatting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
