Brooks Nader Wins Praise For Handling Period Stain At Wimbledon With Confidence Fans Cheer Her 'Honesty'

MENAFN - Live Mint) American model Brooks Nader isn't trying to be perfect , and that's exactly why so many people are praising her. While at Wimbledon in a flowing white skirt, Brooks Nader was caught off guard when she unexpectedly got her period. Instead of brushing it off, she shared the incident on TikTok with a dose of humour and confidence.

“Tries to be chic. Starts period at Wimbledon,” she wrote in the caption, spinning around to reveal the stain on her skirt.

Fans react to Brooks Nader's TikTok

According to Page Six, Brooks Nader's video went viral. People flooded the comments with messages of support, calling her“real” and“refreshingly honest.”“You're so real for this,” one follower wrote.“This literally happened to me last week,” said another. One user summed it up:“Thank you for normalising what we go through.”

Straight from Venice to Wimbledon

Recently, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding , Nader reportedly bumped into Tom Brady . According to Page Six, the two were seen chatting and laughing during the evening, which only reignited talk about their rumoured past.

Page Six informed that Nader and Brady were first linked last summer after meeting at a private party in the Hamptons . Since then, they have turned up at a few of the same high-profile events – including the F1 Grand Prix in Miami – adding fuel to the speculation.

| Wimbledon: All the early upsets could stem from a lack of experience on grass courts| Wimbledon sheds 148-year-old dress code, athletes to wear black armbands

For now, Nader is single. She and her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Gleb Savchenko, split earlier this year. As for Brady, he skipped Wimbledon entirely – he was last seen yachting off the coast of Ibiza.

But even without the NFL star , Nader managed to steal the spotlight. Not by making a fashion statement - but by showing what real life looks like. And fans loved her even more for it.

FAQsWhat happened to Brooks Nader at Wimbledon?

She got her period unexpectedly during the tournament and shared the moment on TikTok.

Are Brooks Nader and Tom Brady dating?

They have been spotted at several events together, but haven't confirmed a relationship.

Where did Brooks Nader and Tom Brady reportedly reconnect?

They were seen chatting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice .