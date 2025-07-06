Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armenia Denies Use Of Its Territory For Military Action By Third States

2025-07-06 03:08:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Official Yerevan has rejected the possibility of third countries using Armenian territory to carry out military operations against other states.

Azernews reports that this was stated in a declaration published on social media by the spokesperson of Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In response to certain fabricated reports circulating in the media, Armenia reaffirms its principled position: the territory of the Republic of Armenia cannot be used by third countries to conduct military operations against any neighboring state," the statement reads.

